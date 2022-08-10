Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $372.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.04 million. On average, analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -103.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNUT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

