Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KRO opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.98. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Kronos Worldwide

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.