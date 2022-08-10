Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$161.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$169.00 to C$161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

TSE:LAS.A opened at C$125.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$863.38 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$107.78 and a one year high of C$182.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Lassonde Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.