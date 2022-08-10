Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.02% from the stock’s previous close.
LEGH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Legacy Housing stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.07. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
