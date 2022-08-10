Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.08. 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Resources Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

