Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.73.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LSI opened at $131.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.60. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

