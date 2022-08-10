Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.19.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.75.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.