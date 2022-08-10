Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.92

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.92 and traded as high as C$59.32. Linamar shares last traded at C$58.69, with a volume of 91,003 shares.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.
In related news, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,011,593.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 865,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,589,613.12. In related news, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,011,593.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 865,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,589,613.12. Also, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. acquired 34,750 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,002,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,307,095. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 178,126 shares of company stock worth $9,901,983.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
