Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 222.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,645 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,027,000 after acquiring an additional 103,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,714,000 after acquiring an additional 209,754 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 339,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 465,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

LOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

