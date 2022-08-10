Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITTU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 170,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Logistics Innovation Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITTU. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 24,922 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 16,666,650.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 999,999 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 1,286.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 950,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 881,543 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 1,048.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 174,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $492,000.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

