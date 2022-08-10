Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Logitech International stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $109.67.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.9742 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

