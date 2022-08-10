Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 647,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 244,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longview Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenir Corp bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 213,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

