Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.87

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.87 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 82.50 ($1.00). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 78.20 ($0.94), with a volume of 146,642 shares changing hands.

Lookers Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.87. The company has a market capitalization of £313.95 million and a P/E ratio of 521.33.

Insider Activity at Lookers

In related news, insider Oliver Laird acquired 13,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,874.71 ($11,931.74). In related news, insider Mark Douglas Raban acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($45,915.90). Also, insider Oliver Laird acquired 13,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £9,874.71 ($11,931.74).

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

