Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.60

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $6.60. Loop Industries shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 19,466 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Loop Industries from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.20). Analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loop Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Loop Industries by 16.7% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Loop Industries by 44.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

(Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.