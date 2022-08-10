LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.69. 1,027,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 242,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMDX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $126.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LumiraDx Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMDX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in LumiraDx by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,566,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 651,457 shares in the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LumiraDx by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

