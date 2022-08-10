Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.30 to C$12.60 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CSFB lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.68.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LUN opened at C$6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.65. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.57 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$841.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 370,100 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,081,351.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 96,671,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,066,068,689.57. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 370,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,081,351.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 96,671,898 shares in the company, valued at C$1,066,068,689.57. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,728,400 shares of company stock worth $17,342,252.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

