Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYFT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 43.21% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lyft by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.