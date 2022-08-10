Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYFT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.
Lyft Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68.
Institutional Trading of Lyft
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lyft by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
