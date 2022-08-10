Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.92

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $12.06. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 1,898 shares traded.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

