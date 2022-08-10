Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.27. 21,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 249,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. ( NASDAQ:MYNZ Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

