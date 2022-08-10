Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.27. 21,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 249,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Mainz Biomed B.V. Trading Down 1.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.
Institutional Trading of Mainz Biomed B.V.
Mainz Biomed B.V. Company Profile
Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.