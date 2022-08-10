Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Manitowoc Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTW stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $386.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.

Insider Activity at Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,619 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 609,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

