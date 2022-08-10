Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $25.40 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after acquiring an additional 962,082 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,590,000 after acquiring an additional 918,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 201,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

