Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.
Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $25.40 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
