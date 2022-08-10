Markel Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $20.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Markel in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $20.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $21.41. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markel’s current full-year earnings is $71.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $22.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $90.00 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $19.14 EPS.

MKL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,177.58 on Tuesday. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,162.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,290.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,329.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 669.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its stake in Markel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Markel by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

