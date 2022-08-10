Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta Stock Down 4.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.59. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

