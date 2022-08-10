Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Martinrea International and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.83.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of MRE opened at C$10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.99. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$12.82. The stock has a market cap of C$830.99 million and a P/E ratio of 36.93.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.