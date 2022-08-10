Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

MASI opened at $148.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.31. Masimo has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

