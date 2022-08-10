Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 173.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,397 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.70.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

