Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,200 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,632.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RKT stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after buying an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

