Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,200 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $21,142.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

