Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $19.24 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

