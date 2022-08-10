Membership Collective Group (MCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Membership Collective Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 1,577.30% and a negative net margin of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. On average, analysts expect Membership Collective Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Membership Collective Group Stock Performance
NYSE:MCG opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $437.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.
Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.
