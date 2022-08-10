Membership Collective Group (MCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Membership Collective Group to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Membership Collective Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 34.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,577.30%. The company had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. On average, analysts expect Membership Collective Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

In other news, President Andrew Carnie sold 34,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $242,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,833,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,758,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 6,090 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $40,620.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 639,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,565.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Carnie sold 34,771 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $242,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,833,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,758,960.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,217 shares of company stock worth $782,088 over the last 90 days. 73.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Membership Collective Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

