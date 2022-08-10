Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercury General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Mercury General by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Mercury General by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.41%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

