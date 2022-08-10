MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,538 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

