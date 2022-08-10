Microvast (MVST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Microvast has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. On average, analysts expect Microvast to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of MVST stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. Microvast has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

In other Microvast news, CFO Craig Webster purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Microvast news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Craig Webster acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,704.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,420 over the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Microvast by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Microvast by 1,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Microvast by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microvast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.