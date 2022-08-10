MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,511 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MNSO opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of -1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

