Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average of $137.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

