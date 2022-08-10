Modine Manufacturing Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4 %

MOD stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $817.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.