monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.17.
MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
monday.com Stock Down 7.1 %
monday.com stock opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.03.
Institutional Trading of monday.com
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
