monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.17.

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Down 7.1 %

monday.com stock opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.