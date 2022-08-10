MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.11

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $10.40. MoneyGram International shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 547,736 shares changing hands.

MoneyGram International Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $999.37 million, a P/E ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

