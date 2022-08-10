Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of MRCC opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.16. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $94,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

