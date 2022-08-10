Morgan Stanley Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $52.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YETI. UBS Group upped their price objective on YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YETI has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.