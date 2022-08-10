Morgan Stanley Increases Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target to $7.00

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ PAYA opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.64 million, a P/E ratio of 238.75 and a beta of -0.06. Paya has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.51.
Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
