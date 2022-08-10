Morgan Stanley Increases Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target to $7.00

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.64 million, a P/E ratio of 238.75 and a beta of -0.06. Paya has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,801,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paya by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after buying an additional 2,596,893 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paya by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,604,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after buying an additional 36,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 277,185 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,720,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

