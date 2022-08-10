Morgan Stanley Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $33.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

AMC Networks stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 68,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

