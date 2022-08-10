Morgan Stanley Lowers EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $31.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.91.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 38.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,782,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

