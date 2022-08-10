Morgan Stanley Lowers iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $10.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of IHRT opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

In other news, Director James A. Rasulo purchased 40,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 242.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

