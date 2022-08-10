Morgan Stanley Lowers iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $10.00

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of IHRT opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Rasulo purchased 40,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 242.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.