Morgan Stanley Lowers Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $11.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 107.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 132,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 68,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

