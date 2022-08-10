Morgan Stanley Raises Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $87.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

