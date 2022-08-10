Morgan Stanley Trims NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Target Price to $28.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.15% from the stock’s current price.

NSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 66,499 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

