Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €255.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €255.00 ($260.20) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MUV2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($265.31) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($250.00) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($311.22) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($242.86) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Shares of MUV2 opened at €232.40 ($237.14) on Tuesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a one year high of €198.95 ($203.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €222.12 and its 200-day moving average is €235.29.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

