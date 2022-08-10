Nancy Lyskawa Sells 5,238 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $30,537.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rimini Street Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $478.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $11.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.