Nancy Lyskawa Sells 5,238 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $30,537.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rimini Street Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $478.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

Rimini Street Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.